Titus County sees 61 new cases of COVID-19

TUTUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Titus County is reporting 61 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

County Judge Brian Lee reported on Facebook that the county now has a total of 220 confirmed cases, up from the 159 he reported Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 59 were confirmed Wednesday.

Lee said there is a “significant connection” in the numbers to the local Pilgrim’s Pride poultry processing plant, but that “other industry/plant connections are apparent as well.”

The numbers do not include test results from area nursing homes or Pilgrim’s Pride conducted earlier this week.

The jump in cases, according to Lee, is a result of testing conducted a few weeks ago.

He said that Titus Regional Medical Center, local clinics, and doctors “are all reporting much larger numbers of testing as well as more patients with symptoms.”

TRMC is reporting 14 patients hospitalized, Lee said, but that number is “still well within their capacity.”

The Texas Department of State Health Services is reporting 142 cases, but Lee said the difference is due to “their lag in processing our information.”

“We are receiving local positive test results from the hospital, local Clinics and Doctors faster than the State Health Department is reporting them to us,” Lee posted.

Titus County has suffered one death from COVID-19 to date.