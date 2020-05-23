Titus County reports 44 new COVID-19 cases, leads East Texas region with 272

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Titus County Judge Brian Lee has reported 44 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in his county.

The new cases bring the county’s total to 272, by far the largest number in East Texas.

The county has suffered two deaths and has reported at least 20 estimated recoveries.

Other counties reporting new cases include:

Camp County, two new cases for a total of 39, with seven recoveries;

Nacogdoches County, two new cases for a total of 252, with 15 deaths and an estimated 173 recoveries;

Rusk County, one new case for a total of 45, with two deaths and an estimated 31 recoveries.

The new cases bring the East Texas total to 2,336 with 93 deaths and 923 estimated recoveries.