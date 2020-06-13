Titus County Judge reports 2 new deaths from COVID-19, 52 new cases

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Titus County Judge Brian Lee announced on Facebook that his county has suffered two new deaths due to COVID-19 and 52 new confirmed cases of the virus.

“Sadly, over the last few days we lost two more gentlemen after a very tough battle with COVID,” Lee posted on Facebook Saturday morning.

His county has been conducting wide-scale testing for the virus as case numbers continue to climb.

On Friday, he announced 18 new cases. In his Saturday mrning post, he announced 52.

“We added 47 new cases from the drive through, plus another 5 local results, for a cumulative new total of 707,” Lee posted.

The new numbers in Titus County bring the East Texas totals to 3,681 cases, 132 deaths, and 1,397 estimated recoveries.