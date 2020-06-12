Titus County Judge announces new cases of COVID-19

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Titus County Judge Brian Lee announced new cases of COVID-19 in his county.

In a Facebook post, Lee said his county added 18 new cases on Wednesday and Thursday, bringing the total to 655.

The county leads East Texas in the number of COVID-19 cases with almost twice as many as Gregg County, which is second highest at 332 cases.

However, Titus County continues to have a low death rate from the virus, with only three fatalities to date.

On Monday, Lee reported that an estimated 200 recoveries in the county.

According to Titus Regional Medical Center, three COVID-19 patients are hospitalized.

The new cases bring the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas to 3,634, with 130 deaths and an estimated 1,389 recoveries.

The State of Texas is reporting 81,583 confirmed cases, 1,920 deaths, and an estimated 54,096 recoveries.

It is one of several states in the nation still experiencing rising numbers even as it continues efforts to reopen.