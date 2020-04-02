Titus County confirms 1st case of COVID-19

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Titus County Judge Brian Lee has confirmed his county’s first case of COVID-19.

“I got the notification about an hour ago,” he told KETK. “I don’t have any details, just that it is a confirmed positive case.”

He said he was not surprised by the news.

“We’ve known it was all around us,” he said. “We knew it was probably here already. Frankly, I’m surprised we haven’t had a confirmed case before now.”

This brings the number of cases in East Texas to 137.

Public health officials urge people to take the following steps to protect themselves, their family members, and communities from COVID-19:

Clean your hands often

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing, or having been in a public place.

If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

To the extent possible, avoid touching high-touch surfaces in public places – elevator buttons, door handles, handrails, handshaking with people, etc. Use a tissue or your sleeve to cover your hand or finger if you must touch something.

Wash your hands after touching surfaces in public places.

Avoid touching your face, nose, eyes, etc.

Clean and disinfect your home to remove germs: practice routine cleaning of frequently touched surfaces (for example: tables, doorknobs, light switches, handles, desks, toilets, faucets, sinks & cell phones)

Avoid crowds, especially in poorly ventilated spaces. Your risk of exposure to respiratory viruses like COVID-19 may increase in crowded, closed-in settings with little air circulation if there are people in the crowd who are sick.

Avoid all non-essential travel including plane trips, and especially avoid embarking on cruise ships.

