Tiny Home Trend: Couple trades in home for 200 square feet

Many of us want to get rid of the clutter in our lives– some of us maybe enough to downsize a bit.

But how much would you be willing to give up?

Paul and Katie Wheatley and their two dogs have enjoyed their 2,100 square foot home for the past several years. With three bedrooms, it’s allowed them to host several foreign exchange students.

“The red ones are kids we’ve hosted, white is where we’ve been,” Katie explains looking at a map of the world with pins on it.

But a year ago, they decided their house was too big.

“I wanted to be debt free and travel. So those are things that it was worth giving up everything we have to consolidate here to have those goals,” said Katie.

So they’re consolidating to a 8′ by 24′ home that they built.

They say it’s not a lot of space to work with, but it’s all about living a more sustainable life for them.

“It lowers our carbon footprint. it allows us to be more mindful,” said Katie.

Her husband said it hasn’t been that difficult to give up their stuff in the process.

“Not really, no. I look at it like do I really, really need this.”

They have their king size bed on a pulley system– and these couches can turn into a “guest bed” if needed.

The whole space is less than 200 square feet.

But there’s plenty of storage– that you just can’t see right away.

They still have some finishing touches to add to the home before it’s fully complete.

They’re also waiting for their 2,100-square-foot home to sell and their last two foreign exchange students to finish up the summer here.

In the meantime they’re have lots of fun showing off their new home at different tiny living festivals.