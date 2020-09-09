Timpson ISD reports more COVID-19 cases, offers parents choice between in-person or remote learning

TIMPSON, Texas (KETK) – Timpson High School will reopen as scheduled Thursday for in-person learning.

The high school shifted to remote learning Wednesday due to what the district said were “multiple positive Covid-19 tests.”

However, in announcing the district’s decision to return to in-person learning at the high school, Superintendent Mid Johnson also reported eight additional cases of COVID-19: six at the high school (three employees and three students), one at the middle school, and, as reported in a subsequent post, one at the elementary school.

“We certainly understand that these numbers mark a milestone in our decision making efforts to thwart the virus threat to our school and community,” Johnson said in a Facebook post. “We understand that many students and parents want their children to continue on campus learning and we are dedicated to providing this for our students. Therefore, our decision at this point is to continue on campus learning for tomorrow September 10, 2020 on all campuses.”

Johnson said the district is conducting contact tracing on those who have tested positive and is quarantining them according to guidelines from TEA and the Texas Department of State Health Services.

“We have also deep cleaned and sanitized the areas where those students were and will continue to do this regularly throughout the campus each day and throughout the day,” Johnson said.

Johnson also expressed his understanding of those parents and guardians who might worry about their children’s safety and prefer to shift to remote learning.

“However, I must issue a word of caution to parents and grandparents who have students who will be attending on campus instruction. There is a chance that your child might contract the virus. Please, be aware of this. Statistics say that most children will be fine in a relatively short period of time if they contract Covid-19. However, those people who are older and have serious underlying health conditions have a greater chance of having more severe consequences. Therefore, I would urge you as a parent to have a serious family discussion about whether you want to receive on-campus or remote instruction. This is what my heart says to tell people and I would hope that all leaders would be able to do this in their communities.” Mid Johnson, Superintendent, Timpson ISD

He asked those parents and guardians who chose to move their children to remote learning to “understand that there might be initial difficulties in getting the process to work effectively” and to “be patient.”

Generally, the distrist is able to resolve issues “within a few days,” he said, and “will do its best to provide appropriate services.”

He also warned parents and guardians that “the school is somewhat limited now in terms of equipment.”

The district is expecting a shipment of devices and equipment from the state, “but they have continued to push back this delivery date,” he said.

Initially, Timpson, like so many other school districts in East Texas, had told parents and guardians that the choice between in-person and remote learning must be made at the beginning of the school year and could only be changed after six weeks.

Yet, like so many other superintendents, Johnson said he is having to bow to the reality of COVID-19.

“We also realize that we stated earlier that students had to make the decision for a six weeks period of time,” he said in the Facebook post. “However, we realize that time changes things and may cause some parents to wish for their child to receive remote learning immediately. Please, contact your campus. I just don’t feel like we can make this announcement without giving parents this option.”

“We hope everyone makes the best of 2020 even in light of present circumstances,” he wrote.