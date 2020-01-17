TIME FOR A CHANGE: Kilgore emergency agencies discuss improving outdated facilities

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – After several studies showed safety concerns at the Kilgore Police and Fire Departments, both agencies are looking to update their facilities.

Thursday night, the City of Kilgore held an open house to give the public an opportunity to tour both departments and get a behind the scenes look.

The event was held to show what updated the agencies are hoping to get fixed and a chance to hear from the public.

“This isn’t something we are trying to get because we want something new and fancy this is something we actually need done,” said Mark Henderson, Assistant Fire Chief. “It helps us in recruiting firefighters, retaining firefighters, and the overall safety of our firefighters.”

Their ultimate goal is to update the fire and police departments and build a separate facility for administrative purposes.

“Bringing our bunker gear into the station, or out of our station, we don’t have the proper ventilation or exhaust systems,” said Henderson.”So our firefighters are breathing toxins while their out, they’re bringing it back too.”

While the issues reside in the departments, a major concern is the dispatch center.

“Oftentimes our call load is such, that we really need three consoles,” said Henderson.

Addressing these issues, the city hopes to bring awareness and update these facilities so they can better respond to emergencies within the community.

Issues discussed: