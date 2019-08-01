THURSDAY FORECAST: Hot and humid, isolated shower chance this afternoon



As we begin the month of August, it will be a hot and humid day. Can’t rule out some isolated showers today but chance is very slim. Rain and storm chances going up for the weekend.

EAST TEXAS STORM TEAM FORECAST: 8-1-19

TODAY: Partly cloudy and a very humid. Just a 10% for an afternoon shower. Most of the area will remain dry. Highs: lower to middle 90s. Heat indices around 100 or slightly higher. Wind: SE 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clouds decreasing to a mostly clear sky. Warm and humid. Low of 75. Winds SE 5 mph

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. A 10% rain chance with daytime heating. Low: lower to middle 70s. High: 94. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY and SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% to 40% chance for showers and storms. Some isolated storms could be strong on Saturday. main threat will be gusty winds. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs: Low 90s and upper 80s. Wind: SE 10 mph, turning NE 10 mph Sunday.

MONDAY: Partly sunny. A 20% chance of rain. Warmer and humid. Low: 72. High: 92. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Variable clouds and humid. Lows in the lower to middle 70s. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Becoming mostly sunny. Hotter. Low: 75. High: 96. Wind: SE 10 mph.





