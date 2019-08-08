THURSDAY FORECAST: Highs near 100°. Heat Advisory extended for most of East Texas.

The heat continues across East Texas and highs will start getting closer to the triple digit mark. Heat indices will be above 105° across many locations but a slight chance for showers possible middle of next week.

EAST TEXAS STORM TEAM FORECAST: 8-8-19

TODAY: Mainly sunny after some morning clouds. Hot! Highs: middle 90s to around 100. Heat Advisory in effect through Friday evening – heat index temperatures as high as 108°. Wind: Southwest, turning South 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny and hotter. Low: 80. High: 100. Wind: SW 10 mph.

SATURDAY and SUNDAY: Even hotter. Lows: upper 70s low 80s. Highs upper 90s to as high as 102! Wind: Southwest to South 10 mph. Heat indices to 105° or higher.

MONDAY through TUESDAY: Mainly to partly sunny. Very hot. Lows: middle to upper 70s. Highs: upper 90s to mostly lower 100s. Wind: Southwest to South 10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance (20%) for showers. Low: 77. High: 98. Winds: Variable 10 mph





