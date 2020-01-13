Three tornadoes confirmed in East Texas after overnight Friday storms

The National Weather Service has confirmed that three tornadoes touched down in East Texas during a line of storms that came through overnight Friday, January 10.

Tornado #1 – Nacogdoches County

The Nacogdoches County tornado was confirmed as an EF-1 with estimated peak winds at 100 mph. The path totaled 2.14 miles which started at 11:33 p.m. and ended at 11:36 p.m.

The tornado touched down along CR-723 just south of FM-225 where it broke several large branches in a field of trees. From there it headed east-northeast where it crossed FM-225. The tornado took down a large tree that landed on a mobile home along Sweat Circle, a private road. The damage resulted in one fatality and one injury. It then crossed CR-772 and Russelville Road where it did more damages to trees and minor damages to homes. The tornado continued and crossed CR-719 before lifting near Floyd Harvin Road.

Tornado #2 – Northwest Panola County

The Panola County tornado was confirmed as an EF-1 with estimated peak winds at 110 mph. The path totaled 0.52 miles which started at 12:18 a.m. and ended at 12:19 a.m.

The tornado touched down on a hillside just southwest of FM 959 outside of Tatum. A few pine trees in the confined area had their trunks snapped as the tornado tracked northeast, crossing FM 959. It caused structural roof damage and a few trees were damages before it lifted.

Tornado #3 – Center

The Center tornado was confirmed as an EF-1 with estimated peak winds of 100 mph. The path totaled 6.14 miles which started at 12:39 a.m. and ended at 12:49 a.m.

The tornado touched down just west of Highway 7 and continued east-northeast for roughly six miles. It cut through several neighborhoods on the south side of Center as trees were uprooted and trunks were snapped. As a result, several homes were damaged as trees fell on them. From there, the tornado continued into a rural area on the eastern outskirts of Center scattering trees and causing low structural damages. When the tornado came to 3047 a majority of chicken houses set up had roof paneling removed and fundamental structure damage. At this point the tornado lifted.

