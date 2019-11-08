WATCH LIVE: 3 Dead, 3 injured in crash, explosion near Denton

From time to time the signal may go back — this is normal and the video should return soon.

DENTON, Texas (NBC_DFW) – A crash involving a flatbed truck carrying butane tanks and at least one other vehicle has killed three people and injured three others near Denton Friday, according to our NBC affiliate in Dallas.

The crash has shut down Interstate 35W in both directions south of the split and is expected to remain closed for several hours.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

The conditions of those injured in the crash are not known and none of the victims have been identified.