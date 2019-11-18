3 dead after shooting at Duncan, Oklahoma Walmart; no one arrested

Breaking News
DUNCAN, Oklahoma (KFOR) – Three people are dead after a shooting at an Oklahoma Walmart on Monday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

According to The Duncan Banner, police received a call just before 10 a.m. about a shooting at the Walmart in Duncan near Highway 81 and West Plato Road Monday morning.

OHP officials confirmed to KETK’s sister station, KFOR, three people are dead.

Red River Tech and Duncan Public Schools are on lockdown due to the incident. Parents should not try to pick up their children at this time.

It is unknown if any arrests have been made.

