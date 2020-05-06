Three men arrested on $2.5M bond each for shooting, killing motorcycle driver

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Three men have been arrested for shooting and killing a motorcycle driver then leaving the scene, according to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

On May 2, just before 5 p.m., the Smith County Sheriff’s Office responded to a homicide investigation at the 16400 block of FM 850 in Chapel Hill. Upon arrival, it was determined that the victim had been driving his motorcycle when he was shot and killed.

The victim had been identified as Brandon Edwards, 33, of Ben Wheeler. Due to the nature of the case, the Texas Anti-Gang Unit of East Texas actively investigated and have been working around the clock to determine who was responsible.

Information received led to a search warrant issued in Longview on Monday night which was executed by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, the Longview Police Department, and the Texas Anti-Gang Unit.

Investigators were successful in executive murder warrants and arresting three individuals. Jose Antonio Valenzuela was arrested at 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday in Cisco and is suspected to have been avoiding law enforcement with his family due to the previous arrests of Griffin and Tibbits.

Each men are being held on a $2,500,000 bond.

Jeffrey Ryan Griffin, 30, of Hewitt (Arrested in Waco on Tuesday)

Joshua Ray Tibbits, 29, of Waco (Arrested in Waco on Tuesday)

Jose Antonio Valenzuela, 31, of Longview (Arrested in Cisco on Wednesday)

Sheriff Larry R. Smith stated, “I continue to be amazed at the tenacity, cohesiveness and never quit attitude of all of these law enforcement entities that are working so well together. No one is concerned with who gets the credit, only that justice is served. This is one of the more complex investigations in which we were able to join local law enforcement with the Texas Anti-Gang Unit since its inception. The TAG is already paying off big dividends.”

If you have any additional information regarding this homicide please call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600.