Thousands of East Texans are sitting in the dark after severe storms slammed into the region.

There were several reports of a possible tornado that touched down around Canton and Mabank.

As of 3:00 a.m., TVEC is reporting the following customers without power:

Van Zandt County: 467

Majority of the power that was lost in Canton has been restored.

Oncor is also reporting the following customers are without power:

Canton: 1,027

Hideaway: 117

Tyler: 670

No word on when power will be restored.