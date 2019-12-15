THE NERVE: Porch pirate leaves thank-you note

ST. PAUL, Minnesota (KNTV) – There’s nerve, and then there’s nerve.

Hilary Smith of St. Paul, Minnesota, opened her front door, expecting to find a package she had ordered from Amazon. Instead, she found a neatly handwritten note.

A thank-you note.

From the thief who had stolen her package.

The note read, “So just a quick little thank you for leaving me the opportunity of stealing your package. Very nice of you.”

And it was signed, “Thank you, the new owner of your package.”

Smith says she was dumbfounded. The gift was a phone charger for her boss.

Just another example of thieves taking advantage of online holiday orders.