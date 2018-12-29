The internet wants to know: Did Grover drop the F-bomb on TV?
(WNTH) - In 2015, the internet was buzzing about the optical illusion of the blue or gold dress - some people clearly saw a blue dress, while others saw gold.
This past year, many people were confused about an audio recording circulating online of a robotic voice saying either, "Yanny or Laurel".Today, it's whether Grover the blue Sesame Street character said the 'F' word on television.
One Reddit user posted the clip which has sparked a debate on social media as to whether the children's television character actually included a swear word in his sentence.
Some users have heard:
"Yes, yes, that sounds like an excellent idea!"
while others hear the expletive included in the phrase, "Yes, yes, that's a f*****g excellent idea!"
Take a listen for yourself and let us know what you hear:
