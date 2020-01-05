THE DAY THE MUSIC DIED: Clicks Live in Tyler closing its doors January 12

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A live music destination in Tyler is closing its doors January 12.

Clicks Live announced the closing ” with a saddened heart” on Facebook, saying the decision is “(d)ue to circumstances not under our control.”

Clicks has served Tyler since 1993, featuring pool tables, a bar, and a stage for live music.

In its Facebook post, Clicks offered heartfelt gratitude to all the customers who have made it a success over the years.

“We would like to thank everyone that has been a part of this journey. From the customers who have become our family, to all the performers that have come and played on our stage, all of you guys that played on the tiny stages we had before renovating to our amazing stage we have now, to our loyal pool players, to all the 21 year olds that decided to celebrate such a monumental day of your lifetime with us, to all of you that chose us as a place to propose to your significant other, to all of our regulars that have been with us since 1993 and even before it was Clicks when it was Speeds, to everyone that has come in and checked us out and gave us a chance we thank you. We couldn’t have made it this long without you.”

Clicks was one of the few places in East Texas that offered a venue for live hard rock and heavy metal music.

To mark its closing, Clicks will host what it is calling a jam session open to any band who wants to play on its stage one last time.

“To end on a good note, let’s PARTY this week!” the bar’s Facebook post said. “And go out with a BANG!”

Clicks is at 1946 E Southeast Loop 323 in Tyler.