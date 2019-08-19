THE CONJURING: Maine couple buy house that inspired horror movie

Most people are skeptical about the idea of a real-life haunted house, but a paranormal investigator from the town of Mexico, Maine believes he and his wife have moved into one.

It’s a Rhode Island farmhouse where inexplicable events in the early 1970’s became the basis for the horror film “The Conjuring.”

“It’s a huge piece of American history and it’s also a piece of paranormal history.”

On the outside — it looks like any other cabin in the woods. It’s what you can’t see on the inside — that makes this house different from any other house in the country.

But Cory and Jennifer Heinzen just call it home.

“We fell in love with it,” says Cory.

The couple bought the eight acre farmhouse just last month. But Cory says he is scared, and not afraid to admit it.

The 2013 horror film is based on paranormal events that reportedly took place inside this home in 1973.

“We are convinced that this house is subject to paranormal activity,” says Carl Johnson, a paranormal investigator and demonologist.

Johnson was part of the team that came into the home to investigate more than 45 years ago.

“Why is this house haunted? What kind of personality, if any, does this haunter have? Is it a ghost? Is it demonic? Inhuman? You know, what is doing it? Is it just a playback from the past?”

“Footsteps, knocks, we’ve had lights flashing in rooms, and when i say lights flashing in rooms, it’s rooms that don’t have light in there to begin with,” says the new owner.

Twelve cameras are recording video inside 24-7.

“Sometimes we catch it on camera, and sometimes we don’t.”

Cory calls it research.

“if I wanted to, I could have a seance, you know, and try to like conjure something up,”says Bill Brock, the lead paranormal investigator.

They’ll hold off for the time though.

These paranormal investigators feel there is enough bizarre behavior they can’t fully explain — already happening inside this house.

The Heinzen’s plan is to eventually open their home up to the public — so others can experience “The Conjuring” house for themselves.