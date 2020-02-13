Texas Wounded Warriors donates 20K to UT Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) The University of Texas at Tyler announced Thursday the Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation has made a $20,000 gift to support the educational endeavors of student veterans.

The Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation, in conjunction with the Dew Boys golf group of Eagle’s Bluff Country Club, presented a gift for the Richard and Madeline Lewis Scholarship at UT Tyler.

The two groups have given to this scholarship annually for the past six years.

“This generous gift is a way to support those who have given so much to our country. We are thankful for the partnership with the Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation and the Dew Boys as they continually support student veteran success at the University.” Andrew Pettee, UT Tyler assistant vice president

The Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation works to raise awareness of, and to honor and empower, the wounded U.S. military warriors, enabling them to assimilate into daily life once they return from combat.