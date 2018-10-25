Texas woman confronts package thief

SEABROOK, Texas (KTRK) - Every day package thieves steal deliveries off strangers' porches.

One Texas homeowner caught an alleged thief and confronted her.

Michelle Tull says when this happened to her on Tuesday she could not believe it. "Am I seeing what I'm seeing I thought maybe she was delivering my packages."

It was during her lunch hour. Tull received an alert on her phone while at work and when she opened her 'Ring' video doorbell app she saw a woman on her porch taking her packages.

Tull confronted the woman right through the app.

Tull: "What are you doing?"

Thief: "Is this Deborah's house?"

Tull: "No, no it's not. Put my packages back on the porch."

"Yeah I am. I'm so sorry. Oh my God, I'm so sorry."

The woman quickly returns the packages saying she thought she was at Deborah's house and then she leaves.

Tull explains: "She was very apologetic I kinda felt like maybe she did have the wrong house but I wasn't sure, we've been having problems in this area."

Tull raced home from work to call authorities. "I talked to the police officers, they came to the house, they did say that people who do these things, say those things, they have a plan."

Her heavy boxes with Target logos are not cool gadgets or electronics. Tull said: "She would have gotten home and been disappointed to see cat litter." Four giant boxes full of cat litter.

Tull: "I kinda wish she would have taken them."

Tull explains why she's going public with her video: "I just don't want anybody to be naïve about the situation it is that time of the year the packages are getting stolen."

Now the neighborhood has the video just in case Deborah doesn't truly exist. "She didn't take my cat litter but just so she knows this is the real deal, were watching you."

Police officers told Tull that the woman was possibly trying to sell her packages.

