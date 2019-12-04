Texas wineries getting national attention, featured in Forbes magazine

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock wineries are receiving national attention. Forbes magazine ranked the Hub City as one of the most “underrated” in the country for our grapes.

“We’re still the new kids on the block, but we are definitely starting to make our presence known,” said David Mueller, with Caprock Winery.

Caprock Winery, Llano Estacado, and McPherson’s Cellars were all mentioned for having some of the best wine in the nation.

Awards include several ‘Best of Show’ wins across North American competitions, and a James Beard nomination.

“The thing about us is our wine is not the usual chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry,” said Kim McPherson, owner of McPherson’s Cellars. “It’s pistachio, and Rocky Road, more of the oddball flavors you can’t normally get.”

To view the full Forbes Magazine article click HERE.