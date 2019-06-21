Texas unemployment rate drops to lowest level since feds began tracking it in 1976

Texas’ unemployment rate continues to drop to record lows, with the state’s rate for May hitting a seasonally adjusted 3.5%, the Texas Workforce Commission announced Friday. That’s the lowest level since the federal government began collecting the data series used to calculate the rate in 1976.

The state’s 3.5% unemployment rate breaks the record low of 3.7% Texas set last month.

Over the month, the state added 19,600 non-farm jobs, according to seasonally adjusted data. Jobs categorized as professional and business services topped all other categories, adding 8,100 positions. Education and health services saw the second-highest rise, adding 4,500 jobs in May.

Among more than two dozen metropolitan statistical areas in Texas, the Midland metro area recorded May’s lowest non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate at 1.7%, according to the Workforce Commission, while the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission metro area had the highest rate at 5%.