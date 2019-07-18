Texas town blocks bid to become second ‘sanctuary city for the unborn’

MINERAL WELLS, Texas (KETK) – A North Texas town voted down an ordinance on Tuesday night that would have made it the second city to declare itself as a “sanctuary city for the unborn.”

Mineral Wells is a small town about 50 miles west of Fort Worth, with a population just under 17,000.

The Mineral Wells city council voted down the proposed ordinance 5-2, but members voting against it said it was not because they were personally against it, but to protect the city from paying for a lawsuit that would come from outside pro-abortion groups.

Mayor Christopher Perricone wanted to create the ordinance to follow in the footsteps of the East Texas town of Waskom, which passed the ordinance unanimously backed in June.

Waskom became the first city in the nation to declare abortion illegal in its town. Neither Mineral Wells or Waskom has an abortion clinic in their respective cities.

Perricone added the proposal to the city manager, but the city attorney advised the council that the ban would go against federal law.

After the vote was taken, the public was allowed to give their input. Most in the audience spoke in favor of the proposal.

According to a FOX News report, one man said:

“Who knows what blessings the Lord has waiting to pour out on an entire city who is willing to take a stand for what He values most out of all of His creation—human life?”

However, one woman spoke to Perricone about how she was raped.