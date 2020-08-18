Texas surpasses 10,000 deaths from coronavirus

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Texas joined an elite but sad company Monday when the state surpassed 10,000 deaths from COVID-19.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 51 new deaths Monday, bringing it to a total of 10,034.

To date, only New Jersey, New York, and California have suffered 10,000 or more deaths.

Florida, though, is closing in on the tragic metric, with 9,539 deaths reported, according to the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus tracking project.

Texas health experts are reporting declining hospitalizations and test positivity rates across the state, which they tout as a sign that Governor Greg Abbott’s mask mandate, issued in early July, may be helping to slow the spread of the virus.

Even so, the numbers in Texas continue to rise.

On Monday, as the state crossed the 10,000-death mark, it also reported 542,950 confirmed cases, with 2,713 new ones reported in just that one day.

The state also has seen 405,817 estimated recoveries, leaving 127,099 active cases.

As of Monday, 6,200 people confirmed COVID-19 patients are hospitalized across the state.