Texas Supreme Court justice tests positive for COVID-19

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – A Texas Supreme Court justice has tested positive for COVID-19.

Justice Debra Lehrmann announced on Twitter that both she and her husband have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Lehrmann said the two began showing symptoms last week “despite diligently complying with stay-at-home rules.”

The Dallas Morning News is reporting that the couple got tested at an Austin drive-thru facility.

According to the DMN, it is believed that the Lehrmann’s son, his wife, and their six-month-old son, who were visiting the couple, may also be infected.

Lehrmann is the first high-ranking Texas state official known to test positive for COVID-19.

In her tweet, she said the diagnosis has not affected court work as the court is working remotely.