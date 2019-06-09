Texas students will have to learn cursive again starting this fall

MGN

AUSTIN, Texas - Most school districts in Texas don't currently teach cursive. But that's about to change.

In 2017, the State Board of Education changed the requirements for the "English Language Arts and Reading" portion of the state education standards known as Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills or TEKS. The changes that were adopted are set to be implemented during the 2019-2020 school year.

One of those changes is reintroducing cursive writing to elementary school students.

According to the list of updates issued under the Texas Education Code, starting this year, students will be taught to write cursive letters in second grade. By third grade, students will be expected to be able to "write complete words, thoughts, and answers legibly in cursive writing leaving appropriate spaces between words."

By fifth grade, students will be expected to write legibly in cursive to complete assignments.

Cursive will be added back into elementary school curriculums during the 2019-2020 school year for all Texas districts.