Texas State Capitol closes public access to reduce coronavirus exposure

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – The State Preservation Board made the decision to close public access to the Texas State Capitol, Speaker Dennis Bonnen tweeted.
Starting Wednesday, elected officials and staff will gain access to the building, but public access and tours are prohibited.
The Capitol Visitors Center, the Texas State Cemetery, and the Capitol Visitors Parking Garage will be closed as well.
The agency will continue to monitor public health officials’ protocols for containing comunity transmission of the COVID-19 virus and respond accourdingly.State Preservation Board