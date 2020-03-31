Texas Shakespeare Festival cancels summer season due to COVID-19 pandemic

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Shakespeare Festival, the TSF Foundation and Kilgore College regret to announce that the 2020 summer festival has been canceled for precautionary reasons related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With a heavy heart and deep regret, I believe it is in the best interest of our artists and our many loyal patrons that the Texas Shakespeare Festival will not produce a 2020 season,” said Raymond Caldwell, TSF Founder and Artistic Director.

“As we continue to navigate our way through this unprecedented series of national events, the last thing any of us wants is to endanger the health of our loyal patrons, actors and staff members.”

Established in 1986, the TSF began as KC’s contribution to the Texas Sesquicentennial celebration. It continued as a popular annual attraction for the Kilgore area with patrons traveling to the festival from around the globe.

This summer would have marked the professional theatre’s 35th season and the final season for Caldwell, artistic director since the festival’s inception.