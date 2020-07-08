Texas sets record with 10,000 new COVID-19 cases confirmed Tuesday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Texas set a grim record Tuesday when officials confirmed more than 10,000 COVID-19 cases.

The report of 10,028 new cases on Tuesday set a single-day record for the state, which is experiencing a sharp surge in cases. That number broke the previous record, set on July 4, of 8,258 cases.

The day also proved particularly deadly, as Texas reported 75 new deaths due to the virus Tuesday.

It is the first time since the outbreak began that the state reported 10,000 cases in a single day.

The numbers represent a more than quadruple increase in confirmed cases in the past month.

Texas broke another record Tuesday when it reported 9,268 people hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state.

Officials watch hospitalization rates closely as one metric of how severe the outbreak is in a state. It is considered a better measure than new cases because it is not as reliant on the availability of testing.

At least two South Texas counties, Hidalgo and Starr, announced over the weekend that their hospitals had reached full capacity.

The mayors of Houston, Austin, and San Antonio have warned in recent days that hospitals in their cities are at risk of reaching their limits in the coming weeks.

The state has also reported a jump in the percentage of total positive tests since mid-June, now hovering around 13.5% on average as of Monday. The so-called positivity rate indicates how bad an outbreak is in a region. At the height of New York’s outbreak, more than 40% of all Covid-19 tests were coming back positive. It’s currently around 1%, according to the New York state health department.

The Texas State Department of State Health Services is reporting 210,585 confirmed cases in the state, with 2,715 deaths and an estimated 108,485 recoveries.

Nationally, the CDC is reporting 2,932,596 cases, with 46,329 new cases reported Tuesday, and 130,133 deaths, with 322 reported Tuesday.

in an effort to slow the spread in Texas, Governor Greg Abbott issued a statewide mask mandate, punishable by a fine, last week.

He also has “paused” the state’s reopening and issued guidelines for individual behavior, including: