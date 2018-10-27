Texas Secretary of State releases additional early voting notice

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Early voting Oct. 22, 2018 (KXAN Photo/Ed Zavala)

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) - Texas Secretary of State Roland Pablos has issued additional guidelines and information regarding a potential glitch in eSlate voting machines. In the first week of early voting, there were nearly two dozen complaints regarding to what seemed like the machines switching votes that were marked straight ticket.

According ot the Secretary of State's office, all the reported complaints were resolved on site and the ballots submitted were reflective of what the voters intended. Pablos also warned against false claims being made that votes are being altered intentionally.

"It is important for all voters in the 82 Texas counties utilizing the Hart Intercivic eSlate to understand that the voting machines are not malfunctioning, nor are they arbitrarily "switching" the choices of voters who cast a straight-party ballot," he wrote.

"Moreover, the Secretary of State’s office has observed a disturbing trend where misinformation is being spread regarding the scale and the impact of these reported instances. This has the potential consequence of raising unnecessary alarm about the integrity of Texas’ voting systems and discouraging eligible Texas voters from casting their ballots."

Pablos went on to write guidelines for all voters, but especially those who are submitting straight ticket ballots that use eSlate machines.

When voting a straight-party ballot, wait at least 3-5 seconds for all choices to be rendered on the eSlate voting machines. Counties in which voters have longer ballots may require additional time to allow the screens to load fully.

Once all the candidate choices for that particular party have been fully loaded, take your time to slowly review each choice in each race before advancing to the next screen.

When advancing to the next screen, be sure the screen is fully loaded before scrolling through to the subsequent pages.

Once you have reached the summary page, carefully review each choice listed to ensure the candidate selected is, in fact, the candidate for whom you wish to cast your vote.

If you find that one or more of your choices are displayed incorrectly on the summary page, hit the 'PREV' button and choose the candidate for whom you wish to cast your vote.

If any issues persist, ask for assistance from an poll worker at your polling location, and the poll worker will ensure that the machine is working properly and advise you on the proper steps to take to cast a ballot with only the candidates of your choosing.

The following East Texas counties currently use eSlate machines: Cass, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Marrion, Nacogdoches, Rains, Upshur, Wood.