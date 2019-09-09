Texas school officials educate parents on vape pens after modified device goes viral

PETROLIA, Texas (KFDX) — From big to little schools across the nation, vape pens have become a problem. Officials at Petrolia ISD are doing what they can to educate the public

“We decided to make a public service announcement for our parents, so they can know what these devices look like,” Petrolia superintendent David Hedges said.

“What really caught our attention was the one that looked like a smartwatch, and when you mashed the button, it popped out and it had a vape in it.”

Hedges said being able to talk with parents and students gives the community knowledge on the potential dangers of vaping.

“That is our concern for our kids they get ahold of these devices that may cause them harm parents need to be aware there is a lot of peer pressure nowadays,” Hedges said.

With the recent confiscation, the staff is taking extra precautions to make sure no pens are being brought into the school.

“We have cameras around, and we try to be very hands-on in the hallway in between class periods,” assistant principal Danielle Hensley said. “If a big group is going to the bathroom, we try to send the appropriate people into the restrooms—we try to be just present.”

With the public and faculty working together on being informed of the dangers and keeping a close watch.

Petrolia can continue to be a safe community it has always been.