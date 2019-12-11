Texas rules for growing hemp expected to be approved in early 2020

TEXAS (KETK) – On Tuesday, Sid Miller, Commissioner of the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) announced that the Texas Hemp Program outline has been sent to the USDA for approval.

The document and changes to state rules must be approved before the TDA can grant licenses to legally grow hemp in Texas.

“This is another step closer on the road to legalized industrial hemp in Texas,” said Miller. “I anticipate that the USDA will approve our plan quickly, but this does not mean it is legal to grow hemp yet. We still must finalize our state rules and get our licensing program up and running first.”

After approval, a 30-day public comment period will follow which allows the rules to be changed or adopted. Once the rules take effect, the department can begin issuing licenses, which Miller hopes will happen by early 2020.

A public hearing on the hemp rules will be held after the first year to initiate comments or concerns.

The program comes after Governor Abbott signed a bill legalizing the cultivation and processing of industrial hemp in June.