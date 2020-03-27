Texas Roadhouse selling ready-to-grill steaks in response to grocery store shortages

Breaking News
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Due to grocery store shortages, Texas Roadhouse locations across the state are selling ready-to-grill steaks directly to the public.

“The decision to sell steaks was based on demand from guests. Restaurants are a vital part of our nation’s food supply and we’re stepping in where we can to help fill the gaps,” says Travis Doster, Texas Roadhouse vice president of communications.

Texas Roadhouse is offering a variety of fresh-cut steaks including Ribeye, Strips, Sirloin, and Filet. To place an order, guests are encouraged to call the restaurant.

Currently, every Texas Roadhouse location is open daily for Curbside To-Go service and is offering Family Value Packs, which allow guests to pick up food without leaving their cars. Orders can be placed online, through the website or app, or by phone.

Family Value Pack dinners-for-four include a choice of an entrée, a large salad, four side dishes, fresh-baked rolls, and honey cinnamon butter.

