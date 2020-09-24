Texas Republicans suing Governor Abbott over extending early voting

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Republicans in Texas are suing Governor Greg Abbott over his extension of early voting amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In July, Abbott extended the early voting period in Texas by six days, pushing the start date up to October 13 rather than October 19.

Those suing Abbott, who is a Republican, include state Republican Party Chair Allen West, Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller and members of the Texas Legislature.

In the lawsuit, filed Wednesday with the state Supreme Court, Abbott’s intraparty critics say the move defied election law that requires early voting to start on the 17th day before the election.

The lawsuit escalates the backlash Abbott is facing, often from members of his own party, over his handling of the pandemic.