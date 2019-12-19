Texas representatives take sides during impeachment debate

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK) – On a historic day in Washington, on which Donald J. Trump became only the third U.S. president to get impeached in the nation’s history, the Texas congressional delegation was as outspoken if any, and as divided.

No Texas Republicans voted for impeachment and no Texas Democrats voted against.

Rep. Louie Gohmert lived up to his reputation for bombastic and combative rhetoric, even at one point getting into a shouting match with Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY), chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.

Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX), representing San Antonio, echoed the sentiments of his caucus when he said that “guilty is guilty” and that “getting caught doesn’t get you off the hook.”

Speaking to his Republican colleagues, he asked, “Will we find the moral courage to impeach the president?”

Like Gohmert and other Texas Republicans, Rep. Chip Roy blasted the entire impeachment process while defending Trump.