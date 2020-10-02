Texas politicians react to the first family testing positive for COVID-19

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Many politicians have expressed their concern and support for Donald Trump including Governor Greg Abbott, Louie Gohmert, Ted Cruz and John Cornyn.
Abbott lifted his prayers for the President and the First Lady.
Gohmert passed on the White House doctors advice.
Cruz and his wife Heidi are praying for a full and swift recovery for the President.
Cornyn wished the President and the First Lady a swift recovery.
State representative Matt Schaefer of Tyler will pray for the President and every President.
Senator Bryan Hughes is praying for a swift and speedy recovery for the President and the First Lady
Dan Patrick asks the public to join him in praying to the President and the First Lady. He mentioned how he is his President and friend.
Lance Gooden prays for a speedy recovery.
The Texas Democrats released in a statement how they are extending their thoughts to the President and the First Lady. They mentioned how the virus is deadly and emphasised anyone, anywhere can contract it.
Dennis Bonnen has asked the public to join in sending prayers for the President and his First Lady.
The Republican Party of Texas responded to Allen West, sending their prayers and well wishes.