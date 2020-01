FRISCO, Texas (WJET) Police in Texas are asking for help from people in Pennsylvania to help locate a missing 16-year-old girl.

16-year-old Annie Monares from Frisco, Texas was last seen two weeks ago on January 15th.

It is believed she may have been abducted by a 29-year-old man who is know to live in Sheffield, Pennsylvania.

She is described as 5’5″ with brown hair, brown eyes, and weighs around 95 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to call police in Frisco, TX at 979-292-6010.