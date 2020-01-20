Texas oil and gas industry could see a major slowdown in 2020

The oil and natural gas industry paid a record-setting $16.3 billion in taxes and royalties to local governments and the state in 2019, the Texas Oil and Gas Association announced Tuesday.

It is the highest sum since the 100-year-old association began tracking payments in 2007 — an indicator of the historic nature of the oil and gas boom that’s gripped the state in recent years. The frenzy has driven U.S. fossil fuel production — and exports — to record levels.

But the announcement comes as the industry appears on the precipice of a major slowdown as high production rates, softened global demand and a host of other economic and political factors have shifted the calculus.

While fossil fuel production continued to rise in Texas in 2019, major cracks emerged in the latter half of the year: a significant drop in the number of active oil rigs, thousands of industry job losses and a spate of bankruptcies. Some analysts have said that already modest oil prices could drop below a key level of $50-per-barrel, which would deal a further blow.

Citing the tax and royalty figures released Tuesday, which are broken down in a report that emphasizes support for K-12 and higher education, Staples repeatedly emphasized that fossil fuel production, transport and processing remain a crucial factor in the state’s economic well-being.

While the $16.3 billion in taxes and royalties the association reported paying to counties, school districts and the state of Texas is historic, it also is slightly inflated. In past analyses, the association has focused on 10 industrial sectors. This year, it chose to include four additional ones in its calculations — sand mining and pipeline construction among them — “to provide a more comprehensive view of the industry,” Staples explained. That boosted contributions by half a billion dollars, up from $15.8 billion.

Still, the prior record of $15.7 billion was bested. That was set in 2014 when oil prices began to slip amid a fossil fuel glut that developed after nearly a decade of significant energy production, culminating in a devastating bust.

Facing another downturn means it’s more important than ever to support the industry, Staples said Tuesday.