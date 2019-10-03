Texas officer said leading man by rope would ‘look really bad’

In this photo provided by Erin Toberman, Donald Neely, center, is walked with handcuffs and a rope by two mounted police officers in Galveston, Texas, on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. Galveston’s police chief has apologized for the way Neely was treated. (Courtesy of Erin Toberman via AP)

GALVESTON, Texas (KETK) – A white Texas police officer was heard twice on body camera footage leading a black homeless man by rope down city streets would “look bad”, according to report from the Associated Press.

Back on August 3, two Galveston officers arrested 43-year-old Donal Neely for criminal trespassing. They then led him with a rope tied to his handcuffs through the streets of Galveston.

The pictures sparked public outrage, saying they were reminiscent of showing slaves in chains. Protestors last month demanded that the city release body camera footage.

Galveston officials released the footage from both Officers Patrick Brosch and Amanda Smith. The video captures Brosch asking Smith to go get their truck so Neely would not have to walk, but Smith replied that their seargent would not approve of them separating.

Brosch replied. “This is gonna look really bad.”

Just as the two were about to lead Neely down the street, Brosch said again, “This is gonna look so bad.” The AP report said that the footage showed the officers were mostly cordial to Neely.

Later, Brosch asked Smith if she wanted to go on a street with less traffic and she replied, “Yes, I want the less eyesight.”

The two officers led Neely for several blocks until they reached a parking lot where their truck and horse trailer were located. About 10 minutes later, a third officer arrived and loaded them into a vehicle.

Galveston Police Chief Vernon Hale, who is black, said that officers on horseback are trained to use such techniques in crowd control situations, but the officers displayed “poor judgment in this instance.”

The department said that it is reviewing an arrest report to see if any further action will be taken against the officers. The Texas Rangers found that the officers did not break the law.