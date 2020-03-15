TEXAS NUMBERS RISING: Austin reports 2 new cases, El Paso has 2nd case

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – The numbers of presumptive and confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Texas are increasing, with cases being reported across the state.

The Austin Public Health Department reported two new cases Sunday, bringing the number in the city to five.

All five cases are travel related, according to officials.

In El Paso, health officials confirmed a second presumptive case Sunday. The second case involves a male in his 40s who is currently hospitalized.

Medical officials are in the early stages of the epidemiological investigation and have yet to determine if the man has a history of travel outside the region, according to our sister station KTSM.

Dallas County reported three more cases Sunday, bringing its total to 14.

The Texas Department of State Health Services is reporting 56 cases in the state as of noon Sunday. The number predates cases reported Sunday afternoon. To date, 17 counties have reported cases.

Harris County leads with 10, and Fort Bend has 9.

These numbers do not include cases from those people repatriated from cruise ships.