Texas National Guard assists the East Texas Food Bank with packing meal boxes for community

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas Food Bank is busy trying to help fill the needs of the 26 counties they serve. To help, Smith County called in the Texas Army National Guardsmen.

Today a press conference was held celebrating the fact that the 34 calvary men had arrived. They’ve already packed more than 223,000 meal boxes in just four days.





One of the 34 men is Tyler native, Jeff Ortiz. Despite having traveled the world, he feels honored to be serving his community.

“It’s a big thing, especially for me, being from here. Because we get to give back, you know for a community that’s giving so much to me. This is about as best as it gets for me. Being in the army, you’re going to get called out to several different places, you’re going to go do different things. So to come back home and serve the community, that’s really cool,” says Ortiz.

After the press conference, Ortiz and his team went straight to work preparing more meal boxes for the community he calls home.