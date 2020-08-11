Texas Medical Board suspends Longview physician under investigation for allegedly assaulting 3 minor patients

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Medical Board has temporarily suspended the license of a Longview physician it says is the subject of a criminal investigation involving allegations of sexual assault of three children who were patients.

A press release from TMB says it has temporarily suspended the license of Dr. Matt E. Hikpe without notice “after determining his continuation in the practice of medicine poses a continuing threat to public welfare.”

According to the American Board of Internal Medicine, Hipke is certified in internal medicine, with his initial certification in 1992.

Hipke’s website says he is part of The Adolescent Care Team in Longview, though it notes he is closing his office on August 30 and “transitioning to Telemedicine full time.”

His Yelp page says he grew up in Tyler.

He graduated from The University Of Texas School Of Medicine At San Antonio in 1988 and did his residency at the University Of Kentucky Medical Center.

His blog says he has practiced Internal Medicine and Adolescent Medicine in East Texas for more than 25 years.

A temporary suspension hearing with notice will be held as soon as practicable with 10 days’ notice to Hipke, unless the hearing is specifically waived by Hipke.

The temporary suspension remains in place until the board takes further action.