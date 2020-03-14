Texas lawmakers give updates on their health status following possible COVID-19 exposure

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Texas Representative Louie Gohmert and Senator Ted Cruz made news just days ago when it was announced they had possibly come into contact with a person or persons who had tested positive for COVID-19.

Cruz chose to self-quarantine himself, while Gohmert did not take that route, but said he had been cleared to work by a doctor and was “observing recommended precautions.”

On Friday, Gohmert issued a statement saying it has been more than 14 days since that possible contact and he is showing no symptoms.

Cruz is extending his self-quarantine to March 17 after discovering he had possibly come in contact with a second person who has tested positive for coronavirus.

He said that on March 3, he shook hands with the leader of the Vox party in Spain, who contracted the virus.

Both Gohmert and Cruz reminded constituents of the seriousness of COVID-19 and recommended that everyone take recommended precautions.

“COVID-19 is a serious public health hazard,” Cruz said. “All of us should resist panic, and we should listen to our doctors and the science.”