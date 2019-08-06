TEXAS JUSTICE: El Paso killer should be executed said Rep. Louie Gohmert

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After the deaths of 22 people in El Paso, Texas and 9 in Dayton, Ohio, Representative Louie Gohmert told KETK News in an exclusive interview that mental health is one of the main reasons for such violence.

“Across the country, we have got to realize that there are times when people do need to be institutionalized,” Rep. Gohmert said. “Let’s just don’t do it across the board as it was happening way too often back in the 70’s and early 80’s.”

Rep. Gohmert said for justice to be served, the El Paso killer should be tried under Texas law, not federal law.

“Here if justice is really gonna be done in El Paso, they need to use Texas law and use the death penalty,” Rep. Gohmert said.

2020 Democratic candidates, among others, have been pushing for stricter gun laws and comprehensive background checks. However, many question whether they would prevent mass shootings.

“Well from what we understand so far, they apparently would not have,” Rep. Gohmert said. “But there are some red flag laws when people are intentionally not just saying they are going to do something, but take some action it ought to send up red flags that we could do something about.”

