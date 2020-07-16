Texas hits new highs in both new COVID-19 cases, deaths

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Texas has again set grim records in COVID-19 numbers.

According to the Department of State Health Services, the state reported 10,791 new cases and 110 new deaths Wednesday.

“Both are new highs for Texas,” the agency said in a Facebook post.

The new cases only add to already alarming numbers.

The state is currently reporting 282,365 cases of COVID-19 and has suffered 3,432 deaths.

The state also is reporting 10,471 patients hospitalized.

Locally, the state is reporting 354 patients in East Texas hospitals – 64 in the Texarkana-Paris-Sulphur Springs region; 206 in the Tyler-Longview area; 84 in the Lufkin-Nacogdoches region.

The region reported a total of 9,374 cases, an increase of 606 since Tuesday, and 214 deaths, up from 205 Tuesday.

Of the state’s 254 counties, 249 are reporting cases.

In much needed positive news, the state estimates that 149,276 patients have recovered.