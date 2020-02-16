Texas high school student gives every girl a flower on Valentine’s Day

AXTELL, Texas (KCEN/NBC) – This is probably one of the sweetest stories you’ll see all day.

A Central Texas high school student gave each girl at his school a flower, saying he simply wanted them to have a nice Valentine’s Day.

Jayme Wooley is a sophomore at Axtell High School in Central Texas.

On Wednesday he came up with an idea to make every girl at his high school feel special after a trip to a Dallas museum.

“So I just texted my mom and asked her if we could just buy all these flowers and give them to everybody at the school,” he said.

Of course mom said yes and at 7:15 Friday morning, Jayme passed out flowers to 9-12th grade girls as they walked in the school.

“Some of them were, like, confused that somebody was actually out there giving them flowers,” he said. “Some of them were, like, happy. You could tell that it brightened them up a lot.”

As you can imagine, the ladies were smitten.

“at first i was very excited honestly whenever i saw him passing out the flowers,” said Courtney Stephens, a sophomore at Axtell. “It just, like, it gives you that feeling of how sweet can someone be to just think of everyone else and not just himself, giving just certain people flowers, but every single girl in the school.”

And some were shocked.

“My jaw dropped,” said Peyton Bradley, a freshman. “It made me so happy. I didn’t have a Valentine or anything. I had a girl Valentine, but just seeing him there with the flowers just made me really happy.”

Jayme said he didn’t have a special someone this year, either. His main goal was to make everyone feel the same.

“It makes me feel good, definitely, knowing that other people’s days are getting happier and not all of them are down on such a special holiday like this.”

He said he plans to do this again next year.