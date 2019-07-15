Texas’ health and PE teachers learn importance of e-cigarette prevention program

SAN MARCOS, Texas (Nexstar) — Physical education teachers are spending their summer finding new ideas to get students engaged in getting active when they’re back in school.

The Texas Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance is hosting an interactive conference this week showcasing ways to use technology in physical education classes, different team-building exercises and ideas about implementing nutritional activities in courses.

Conference participants will also have the chance to learn about how to implement the CATCH My Breath Youth E-Cigarette and JUUL Prevention Program at their schools. The program’s goal is to increase students’ knowledge of e-cigarettes while working towards preventing them from using it in the future. Starting this September, Texas will be the 16th state in the nation to stop the sale of cigarettes, e-cigarettes and other tobacco products to people who are under 21.

“We are committed to preventing youth access of JUUL products, and no young person or non-nicotine user should ever try JUUL,” a spokesperson for JUUL previously said in response to Texas’ efforts to raise the minimum age to buy tobacco and e-cigarette products. We cannot fulfill our mission to provide the world’s one billion adult smokers with a true alternative to combustible cigarettes if youth use continues unabated.”

Just recently, JUUL CEO Kevin Burns told CNBC that he wanted to tell parents with teenagers addicted to his company’s products that he’s sorry.

There is also a session on human trafficking prevention and a presentation on how educators can form inclusive spaces for youth of all genders and sexualities.

The Texas Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance has also partnered with It’s Time Texas to form Generation Healthier Texas. The campaign will focus on inspiring Texas students to become health champions for their families, schools and communities. They’ll work with teachers, administrators, parents and other stakeholders to establish a culture of health in Texas.