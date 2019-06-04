Texas Governor signs bill allowing beer home delivery

AUSTIN, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texas residents will soon be able to have alcohol delivered to their homes.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill into law Monday evening, that allows restaurants, bars or businesses with a mixed beverage permit to deliver alcohol with food to homes or other off-premises locations.
The law takes effect on September 1.
I just signed a law allowing you to order beer and wine from retailers to be delivered to your home.
Enjoy responsibly. #txlege pic.twitter.com/4T6C6B7O77 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) June 3, 2019
—
