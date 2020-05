TEXAS (KXAN) — Texas Republican Chairman candidate Allen West was reportedly involved in a motorcycle accident near Waco on Saturday.

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush asked people to join him in prayer for the former Florida representative.

Just heard news that @AllenWest was involved in a motorcycle accident near Waco this afternoon. Please join me in sending prayers for a quick recovery. #PrayersForAllen — George P. Bush (@georgepbush) May 23, 2020

West’s team also tweeted from his account, saying, “we are getting more information about this, but right now, we just ask for your prayers and positivity.”